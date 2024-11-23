Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 1325023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

