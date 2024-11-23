Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Gitennes Exploration Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.
About Gitennes Exploration
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
