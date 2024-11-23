GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

