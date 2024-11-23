GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $447,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

