Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 8,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Genenta Science Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 1.10% of Genenta Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

