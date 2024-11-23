GAP’s (GAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAP. Argus upgraded GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

