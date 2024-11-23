FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $38.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

