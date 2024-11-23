Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,544 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 117,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

