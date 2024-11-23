Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

