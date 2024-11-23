Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,764,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $443.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $352.78 and a 12 month high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

