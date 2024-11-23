Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after buying an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

