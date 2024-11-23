First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

