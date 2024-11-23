First County Bank CT Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $602.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.87 and a twelve month high of $607.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.78. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.