Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

