Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $28.25. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 18,294 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Dentgroup LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

