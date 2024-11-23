Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 6,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

