Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $56,523.61 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,200,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.4% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

