Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 25,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 209,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.