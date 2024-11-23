Evercore ISI Cuts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $10.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

