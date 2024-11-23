EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 228,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 138,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVEX. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $997.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVE by 594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

