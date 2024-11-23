EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 228,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 138,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on EVEX. HC Wainwright started coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
EVE Price Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVE by 594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
