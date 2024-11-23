Eric Michael Williams Purchases 13,800 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Michael Williams purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,680. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $4.90 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. BNP Paribas cut Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

