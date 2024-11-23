Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 132,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 151,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

