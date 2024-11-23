EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 2036143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

