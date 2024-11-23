Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Insider Transactions at Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,629,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,378.50. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,439.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,946 shares of company stock worth $1,231,387. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

