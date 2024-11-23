Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $11.71. Eltek shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 23,397 shares.

Eltek Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Eltek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Eltek by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eltek by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.