Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Elastic stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $257,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,480.75. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

