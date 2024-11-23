eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in eGain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eGain by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 78,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

