Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.
Dongfeng Motor Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dongfeng Motor Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.