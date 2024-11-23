Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Dongfeng Motor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

