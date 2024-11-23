Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

