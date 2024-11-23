DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,026,333 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $43,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DexCom by 189.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2,083.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 369,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 345,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.