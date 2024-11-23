Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

