DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in DaVita by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

DVA stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock worth $24,807,161. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

