Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $235.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $259.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

