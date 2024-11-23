CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.75 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

