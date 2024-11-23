CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CHIB stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.54. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.12).

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust’s equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

