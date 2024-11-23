CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Price Performance
CHIB stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.54. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.12).
About CT UK High Income Trust
