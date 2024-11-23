Critical Analysis: Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) versus Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucas GC and Sangoma Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucas GC $207.60 million 0.39 $10.94 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $247.28 million 0.84 -$8.66 million ($0.25) -24.88

Lucas GC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies -3.32% -3.12% -2.00%

About Lucas GC

This table compares Lucas GC and Sangoma Technologies' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business, as well as provides management consulting services. Lucas GC Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

