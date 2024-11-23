Craig Scott Billings Sells 18,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $15.07 on Friday, hitting $333.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,872,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,786. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $342.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

