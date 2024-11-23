Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) CAO Sells $2,960,320.00 in Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corpay Trading Up 1.2 %

Corpay stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $380.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Corpay alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.