Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Copa has raised its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Copa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $93.32 on Friday. Copa has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Copa Company Profile



Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.



