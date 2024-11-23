Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Copa has raised its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
Copa Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CPA opened at $93.32 on Friday. Copa has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPA
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copa
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.