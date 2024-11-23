Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,084 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,112,000 after buying an additional 440,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150,022 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.