Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,919 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OLO were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 644,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 230.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
OLO Price Performance
OLO stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 1.26. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About OLO
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
