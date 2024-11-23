Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 8,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 22,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

