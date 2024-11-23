Commerce Bank Sells 1,120 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 139.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 81.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

