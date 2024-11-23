Commerce Bank Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEF opened at $93.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.