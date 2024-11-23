Commerce Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,668,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Universal Display by 629.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,550,000 after acquiring an additional 232,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,558,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $23,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a 200-day moving average of $195.50.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Read Our Latest Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.