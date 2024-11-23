Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

NYSE:HCA opened at $324.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.84 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.