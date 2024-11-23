Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,059.08 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,361.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,397.91.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

