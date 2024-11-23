Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,331,192,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,983,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,620,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

