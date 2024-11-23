CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 989 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

