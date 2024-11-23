Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,664,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

FXI stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

